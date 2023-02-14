Wizards at Warriors final score: Washington can’t keep up with Golden State, 135-126

The Washington Wizards were outgunned by the Golden State Warriors on Monday in an offense-first 135-126 affair. The Wiz had no problems scoring the ball as they shot a staggering 60 percent from the field; a shooting clip like that usually yields a win for any NBA team. But that’s not the case when the opposing side shoot just as well while connecting on 20 of 40 three-pointers.

The Wizards got off to a blazing start in this one. Kristaps Porzingis carried the torch early with 16 points in the first quarter. That allowed the team to take a 39-26 advantage after 12.

The hot shooting initially continued in the second quarter as Washington scored on 8 of their first 11 attempts from the field. But after the Wiz held a 58-48 lead at the 6:36 mark, the Warriors turned up the heat to close the half on a 23-8 run.

Porzingis and Bradley Beal combined for 34 of the team’s 58 first half points but both were outscored by Klay Thompson. His 20 points led the way for the Warriors as they took a 71-66 advantage into the break.

Washington’s grip on the game began to unravel in the third quarter. They fell behind by as much as 20 thanks to a three-minute sequence that saw the team commit five turnovers across eight possessions. The 106-93 deficit at the end of three would have been larger had it not been for an improbable 7-0 Wiz run in the final 46.2 seconds.

The Wizards did manage to trim the lead to six with just under 90 seconds left in the game, but a Donte DiVincenzo triple sealed the win for the home team.

Beal had a standout performance on the offensive end. He finished with 33 points on 13 of 23 shooting, including a driving bucket in the fourth that allowed him to eclipse 15,000 points for his career. It just wasn’t enough for the W.

The Wizards will have a chance to avenge the loss right away as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in less than 24 hours.