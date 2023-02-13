Wizards at Warriors odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Here are the odds!

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are 4 point underdogs compared to the Warriors. The over-under for total scoring is 234 points. This should not be a surprise considering that the Wizards are on the road and are 12-17 when not at Capital One Arena. The Warriors on the other hand are 21-7 at home.

Anything else?

Washington is on the road for this contest for a three-game west coast trip. They have won seven of their last 10 games, including each of their last two. If the Wizards can win all three games of their road trip, they will be .500 (29-29 assuming they win all three of their next games).

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.