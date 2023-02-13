Don’t be disappointed that the Wizards didn’t trade on deadline day

The dust has settled from last Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline. Only three teams, including Washington Wizards, did not make a move to adjust their rosters for the post All-Star Break. To some of you, that means that Tommy Sheppard and the front office were asleep at the wheel. But remember that the trade deadline isn’t just a one-day thing. Rumors about various moves have happened for weeks.

Washington made a trade deadline worthy move by moving Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn. In some ways, it kicked things off for the NBA trade deadline at large. Since that move, the Wizards look like they will buy out Will Barton. From there, it wouldn’t surprise me that the team would make some kind of move after that.

Am I disappointed that the Wizards didn’t make significant trades like moving Kyle Kuzma? Yes. But Washington’s front office was clear that Kuzma is a re-signing priority and they have committed to that.

At the end of the day, I do think the Wizards made a move that they believe will set them up for a postseason run. They just happened to make that move a bit before the flurry of activity on trade deadline day.