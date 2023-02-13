The Washington Wizards start their West Coast trip as they play for the second time this season the reigning champions Golden State Warriors in their newish San Francisco arena.

Game Info

When: Monday, February 13 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Arena, San Francisco

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (Out).

Warriors: Ryan Rollins, Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry (Out).

Pregame notes

Steph Curry still out — Hence, a good chance for the Wizards to steal one.

Gary Payton II — The former Wizard has been headlining the news with his recent trade back to Golden State, but apparently that trade could still be undone due to him failing the physical upon arrival to California. This leaves the Warriors in a bit of disarray as also Wiseman is out the door in this four-team trade. All in all this is a good moment to play the Warriors.

Flashback: Wizards scramble a fourth quarter lead to hot Curry and Poole

The Wiz lost to the Warriors just last month. Here are the highlights with the TNT crew commenting, pretty funny: