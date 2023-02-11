Wizards at Pacers Odds and More

The Washington Wizards play the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington in Indianapolis. Let’s go over some notes for tonight.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards 5.5 point favorites over the Pacers. The over-under for total scoring is 234.5 points.

Anything else?

This is the 4th game of the season series. Currently the Pacers lead 2-1. The Wizards winning this game could play into tiebreakers at the end of the season considering, both teams are only separated by 1.5 games.

Kyle Kuzma is listed as out for tonight’s game. Wizards will need to rely on Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal to carry the offensive load.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.