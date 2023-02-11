Hello Washington Wizards fans! Let’s go over the results of our team specific survey this week. Our national results are here.

Most Wizards fans are “Negative Nancies” again.

This week, 79 percent of our respondents, generally 200 plus people, rated their confidence in the Wizards’ direction as a 1 or 2. That is a wild swing from last week’s survey when just 35 percent of respondents gave 1s and 2s.

First, why are fans confident in the direction?

“I don’t think the roster is that bad. Kristaps Porzingis has also had his moments lately.”

“The Wizards have improved their team composition from three years ago.”

And why are fans just feeling negative?

“If the Wizards don’t trade Kyle Kuzma at the deadline it will haunt them (and us) for years to come.”

“The Wizards are in no man’s land and management is thinking too short term. They should be thinking long-term and get high draft pick this year.”

“Because Deni Avdija is the only real hope for the future. Deni ….. Avdija….”

Multiple people mentioned Tommy Sheppard specifically as why they don’t feel confident in the direction.

Most fans believe the Wizards will NOT make the play-in

This survey came out soon after the Wizards lost three straight games, including after two consecutive losses where Washington blew 20+ point leads. So I wasn’t surprised to see that 52 percent, or slightly more than half of respondents believe that Washington will finish between 11th and 15th this season.

Forty-seven percent of respondents believe the Wizards will make the play-in round, and one percent the Wizards will ultimately earn a Top-6 seed in the playoffs.

Fans think that Unseld comes back no matter what

If head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. is fired after this season, it’s not entirely his fault. The Wizards never truly had a roster that could contend for more than a first round playoff appearance. But if the Wizards fail to make the playoffs or even finish outside the Top-10 in the East, 63 percent of respondents believe that he will be back next season.

I concur that this is a realistic scenario.

We will have our next Wizards survey …. NEXT WEEK!

VENT AWAY, FELLOW FANS!

