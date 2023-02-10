On Friday, the NBA announced that there will be three injury replacements for the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam were selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. They replace Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

This news puts the nail in the coffin on something Washington Wizards fans were expecting for quite some time. They won’t see anyone in the game this year. Kyle Kuzma, the player who had the best chance of getting an injury replacement call, won’t be in Salt Lake City as a player next week.

I have no complaints about Kuzma not making the team. Still, it is disappointing that he is not in the game despite a career season.

Let us know your reactions in the comments below.