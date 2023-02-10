 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards vs. Pacers preview: Washington hosts Indiana on Saturday night

Here’s one more chance for the Wizards to get a win before a west coast road trip.

By Yanir A. Rubinstein
NBA: Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA trade deadline has passed. The Washington Wizards did nothing on this day. Regardless of how you feel about their perceived lack of action, they will host the new-look Pacers who are also looking for feel-good losses for an early evening game on a warm Sunday in the nation’s capital.

Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris (Day-to-Day)

Pacers: Jalen Smith (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

The Wizards and the Pacers are playing for lottery odds— The Wizards are never tanking, while the Pacers seemingly don’t either, but clearly have to choose a path. Lately they seem to have chosen one. So I’d assume the Wizards are favorites to win this one.

Flashback: Wizards lose to Pacers in December

The Wizards lost their last match-up with the Pacers in December. Here are the highlights:

