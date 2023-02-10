The NBA trade deadline has passed. The Washington Wizards did nothing on this day. Regardless of how you feel about their perceived lack of action, they will host the new-look Pacers who are also looking for feel-good losses for an early evening game on a warm Sunday in the nation’s capital.

Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris (Day-to-Day)

Pacers: Jalen Smith (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

The Wizards and the Pacers are playing for lottery odds— The Wizards are never tanking, while the Pacers seemingly don’t either, but clearly have to choose a path. Lately they seem to have chosen one. So I’d assume the Wizards are favorites to win this one.

Flashback: Wizards lose to Pacers in December

The Wizards lost their last match-up with the Pacers in December. Here are the highlights: