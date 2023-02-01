Kristi Toliver announced that she is signing with the Washington Mystics via Instagram on Wednesday morning, the first day that WNBA free agents could officially sign contracts.

Toliver returns to Washington D.C. after two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She spent 2017-2019 as the Mystics’ starting shooting guard. She played a pivotal role in Washington’s 2018 Finals appearance and 2019 Championship run.

Toliver is 37 years old and put up her worst statistical season last year in LA. She is unlikely to play as large a role on the floor as she did in her last stint in DC. But she may play a major role in the locker room not only as a veteran leader who is familiar with almost everyone on the team but also as another coach who has NBA experience.

In her Instagram post, the University of Maryland legend and Harrisonburg, VA native said “DC is my home.” So welcome home, Kristi!

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough will re-sign with the Washington Mystics, sources confirm to @winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) February 1, 2023

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough re-signed with the Mystics, according to Rachel Galligan of Winsidr. Walker-Kimbrough appeared in 35 games for Washington last year. She averaged 6. 9 points per game and 1.1 steals per game in her role off the bench. With Toliver, Walker-Kimbrough, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, and Brittney Sykes locked in, the Mystics’ backcourt rotation is likely set heading into the season. Washington still has cap space to work with, though. They may not be done in free agency.