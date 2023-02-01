NBA postpones tonight’s Wizards-Pistons game due to weather

The NBA announced that tonight’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons will be postponed due to winter weather affecting the ability for the teams to travels safely.

The ice storms around Dallas, Texas have delayed the Pistons getting back to Detroit after their game Monday. Ice, freezing rain and below freezing temperatures have made Dallas roads treacherous.

The weather could even affect the scheduled New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks game Thursday night.

No word yet on when the game will be made up. My guess is the league will try to squeeze it in around the All-Star break.

It’s somewhat disappointing for Washington given that they’re heavy favorites to beat the Pistons and run their winning streak to seven. They’ll be back in action Friday night in DC against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers.

We’ll continue to update this story as details emerge.