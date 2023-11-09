Yesterday, former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal made his debut for the Phoenix Suns yesterday in a road game against the Chicago Bulls. Phoenix beat Chicago, 116-115 in overtime. Beal missed the first few games of the season due to back spasms.

In his debut, Beal scored 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting. He looked particularly good in the beginning of the game, making back to back threes in his debut. And Beal looked quite strong at the beginning of the game, making back-to-back threes.

Beal started trailing off as the game went on, but the Suns went on to get the win with Grayson Allen leading the way with 26 points.

The Wizards will not face the Suns until Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. ET in Phoenix.