The 2024 NBA Draft may be two days long

The NBA Draft is currently just one day long with two rounds. But after a meeting among the league’s 30 general managers, don’t be surprised to see next year’s draft become a two-day affair, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As part of meeting today with general managers, the NBA discussed possibility of extending Draft format to two days beginning as soon as 2024, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2023

The reasoning behind this possibility is so teams can spend more time pondering which player(s) to pick in the two rounds. Okay, pondering isn’t the right word. It’s more like researching and coming to a consensus on which player to pick up.

The concept has been increasingly discussed in recent meetings as team executives believe they could better utilize more time for both first and second rounds. https://t.co/t9Cwt2fJKr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 8, 2023

On social media, the average NBA fan seems to think that teams already have enough time to decide these moves. Or these fans believe a two-day draft's purpose is so the NBA could get more advertising dollars. I’ll shoot down the latter insinuation. General managers aren’t paid to ... PONDER over how many more dollars will come into a two-day draft vs. a one-day one.

But there is some validity to the rationale that teams have enough time to decide which players they want, especially in the first part of the first round.

If there are more draft picks, I am okay with the NBA Draft being extended to a two-day affair. I think two rounds is too little and five rounds is too much. So maybe the draft should be three rounds long.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.