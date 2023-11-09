If there was one team the Washington Wizards were expected to be slight favorites over, it was the Charlotte Hornets. Even better, this week’s home-and-away series with the Hornets appears as the Wizards’ best chance for back-to-back wins this season. And a great chance for Kyle Kuzma to win the Eastern Conference Player of the Week .

Game info

Gametime: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Capital One Arena, D.C.

TV: LeaguePass

Injuries: None at the time of writing.

What to look for

The Wizards showed determination to not ever, ever tank clinch the last place in the Eastern Conference (or for that matter, the Southeast Division). The game on Wednesday encountered the 1-5 Wizards with the 2-4 Hornets, and two wins will guarantee the Wizards clinch the respectable 4th spot (of 5) in the Southeast Division. The Wizards beat the Hornets (thanks to a 41-17 2nd quarter blow-out) to equate their standings (both at 2-5) and a win on Friday will get them to that coveted 4th spot.

Not much else to look forward to in this game between perhaps the two worst teams in the NBA play a game for the record.

Here are highlights from a Hornets—Wizards game from almost exactly a year ago, when there was a (little) more to watch: