The Washington Wizards’ veterans came to play Wednesday in a 132-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The Wizards started off cold in the first quarter. Kyle Kuzma kept Washington afloat early with 12 points, but Wiz players not dating Winnie Harlow went a combined 4-of-17 in Q1.

The Hornets led 29-24 entering the second quarter. But in a surprising turn of events, the Wizards dominated the rest of the way.

Danilo Gallinari (!) sparked Washington’s red-hot shooting in Q2. The rooster went off for 13 points in the second as the Wiz as a whole shot 14-of-21. They outscored the Hornets 41-17 in the quarter to take a commanding 65-46 lead at halftime.

Gallo is hoopin'



13 PTS, 3 3PT, 3 REB pic.twitter.com/beTfOCWioO — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 9, 2023

The third quarter belonged to Delon Wright (!!) and Landry Shamet (!!!). The veteran guards each poured in 8 points in Q3 to help preserve the double-digit lead.

Shamet also put LaMelo Ball on a poster, as we all expected him to do before the game.

LANDRY SLAM-ET



Flight of the Week x @NATCA pic.twitter.com/oCVBQIpDen — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 9, 2023

Washington’s lead never dipped below 14 points in the fourth quarter as the good guys cruised to a 16-point victory — their second of the season.

Kuzma played like a first option against the Hornets. He finished with 33 points on 14-of-23 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Gallinari, Wright, and Shamet combined for 51 points and 9 threes off the bench to fuel the Wizards’ offense outside of Kuzma.

The Hornets and Wizards square off again Friday for an in-season tournament matchup at Capital One Arena.