Wizards at Hornets GameThread: Betting odds for tonight’s game

The Washington Wizards look to avoid a five-game losing streak tonight in Charlotte when they take on the 2-4 Hornets. Charlotte enters this contest losing four of its last five games, a similar trajectory as the Wizards.

Both teams were projected to finish in the bottom-five in terms of record this season, so these shaky starts were expected. Charlotte is seeking its first win at Spectrum center this season as they’ve started 0-2 on home soil. On the other hand, Washington has begun its season 0-4 on the road. Wes Unseld’s squad is in desperate need of their first win away from home, hoping to avoid being swept on this four-game road trip.

Tonight’s key matchup will feature two guards: Jordan Poole and LaMelo Ball. Look for these two to have big games against shaky defenses.

Here’s tonight’s betting odds as presented on DraftKings.com, with the Wizards listed as 2 point underdogs in Charlotte.

