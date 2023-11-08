SoWizards podcast: The Wizards 1-5 start with Osman Baig

The Wizards are off to a 1-5 start, which is to be expected from a team that lacked talent in recent years and traded away its two best players.

In this episode, I’m joined by Osman Baig from Bullets Forever to discuss the team’s start, what we’re seeing on the floor and from the coaching staff, and what the team needs to build a future winner.

Along the way, we hit topics like:

how non-competitive the team has been through their first six games

the profound lack of talent on the roster

what the coaching staff is doing well and could do better.

We also analyze the development of Bilal Coulibaly and Deni Avdija, and dig into the play of the team’s veterans.

This one gets nerdy at times (the whole time?), especially when we get into pick-and-roll coverages, X closeouts, and offensive system design.

Click here to listen or use the embed below (will be replaced with the Apple link when it’s available).