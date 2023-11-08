The Washington Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is expected to lead with 22.5 points (-115 over/-110 under). Jordan Poole is second with 20.5 points (-120 over/-105 under).

For the Hornets, it’s LaMelo Ball with 25.5 points (-110 over/-115 under).

Who is expected to lead in various stats?

For three pointers made, Kuzma and Ball are expected to score 5.5 points for the Wizards and Hornets, respectively.

For rebounds, Mark Williams is expected to lead with 10.5 for the Hornets, and Daniel Gafford is expect to lead the Wizards with 7.5

Good luck if you are betting on various stats with tonight’s game!

