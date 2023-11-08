Are the Wizards so bad that the national media needs to watch?

The Washington Wizards are 1-5 this season, and I would imagine that they are probably going to be 1-6 after tonight. But that aside, you may be wondering how the national media is covering the Wizards if they are. Unless it’s about Jordan Poole dealing with his demons from last year, there isn’t much to write about.

Yesterday, James Dator of SBNation.com wrote about the Wizards being so bad that you must watch. No, the Wizards of this season aren’t comically bad like they were from 2010-12. Dator mentioned that the Wizards are doing some things relatively well on offense, like running a fast offense. But they are the worst team in rebounding and points allowed.

Also, Dator wrote about Poole’s antics, from acting like he made a three only to see that the shot didn’t go in, to the off-the-backboard alley-oop pass to Kyle Kuzma last week.

I’m not sure how to take Dator’s piece. Is he serious about the Wizards being so bad that we must watch? Or is he being snarky? I’m sensing a bit of both, but only James can answer that question.

If the Wizards are at least doing some little things right over the next few weeks, especially with their younger players like Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija, I would be fine with Washington staying the course.

But if the Wizards start becoming known as a team of players that “refuse” to defend and act cockier than they should, then it’s time to fire Wes Unseld, Jr. sooner rather than later.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.