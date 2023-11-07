Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Daniel Gafford (QUESTIONABLE, ankle); Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE, ankle); Corey Kispert (QUESTIONABLE, ankle)

76ers: None.

What to watch for

Defense:

Defense will be rare in tomorrow’s matchup between the Wizards and Hornets. Both teams rank in the bottom-4 in points allowed per game, so expect a score in the mid-to-high 120s. For the Wizards, who rank dead last in this category, defense has been choice, and certain players have chosen to not defend. Against Philadelphia on Monday, Washington allowed an astounding 146 points, including 48 through three quarters to reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Terry Rozier:

As for the Hornets, keep an eye on G Terry Rozier. He’s a Wizards killer, meaning he’s solid player against most, but turns into an All-Star whenever he faces Washington. Rozier is averaging 22 pts, 5 reb and 5 ast vs. Washington since joining the Hornets, an impressive stat line. Going against a small backcourt of Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole, look for the Hornets backcourt to put up numbers.

Wes Unseld Jr’s squad enters Wednesday’s contest on a four-game losing streak, desperately in search of a win. They’ll have to face a young Hornets team that despite being 2-4 has been playing teams tough. If the defense doesn’t improve, expect this losing streak to grow to five on Wednesday night.