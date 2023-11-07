Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. is third place in betting odds to be the first NBA head coach to be fired in the 2023-24 season, according to Sportbetting.ag*. Unseld’s specific odds are 5/1 (+500). He is only behind Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls (+250) and Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies (+200).

It makes sense to assume that Unseld is on the hot seat, and more likely than most head coaches to lose his job midseason. Here’s why:

Will Dawkins is the new Wizards General Manager and he is beginning a rebuild with the guidance of new President Michael Winger. It just happens that Unseld is a holdover from the previous regime.

The Wizards are expected to be the NBA’s worst team according to many of these same Sportsbooks.

Unseld is in his third season with the Wizards and has never led the Wizards to the postseason.

Of course, there are reasons to believe why Unseld won’t be among the first to be fired midseason. And there’s reason to believe why Unseld will be in Washington for the whole season no matter what.

Unseld was extended his fourth year team option by Dawkins.

Do the Wizards realistically have a chance to get a better head coach than Unseld right now? I’m not totally sure.

The Wizards have not fired a head coach midseason since they handed the late Flip Saunders his pink slip in the middle of the 2011-12 season.

Do you think Unseld will be fired midseason? If so, when? Let us know in the comments below.

*Sportsbetting.AG is not affiliated with DraftKings SportsBook, SB Nation/Vox Media’s sponsor, and they did not sponsor us for this post. As always, please gamble responsibly.