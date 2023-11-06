The Washington Wizards couldn’t handle Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers as they lose 146-128 on the road. Philly truly gave Washington a taste of the city of Brotherly Love.

The Wizards’ starters all scored in double figures in the loss but didn’t get much help from the bench. Rookie Bilal Coulibaly led with 10 points from the reserves and one block. More minutes from him should continue to occur as the season progresses.

Back to the starting five, Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jordan Poole followed with 22 points and six assists and Deni Avdija had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists. Both Daniel Gafford and Tyus Jones had 12 points each. Gafford defensively even added five blocks that all came in the first quarter which was a career-high in a single quarter.

None of Washington’s offensive efforts or even defense could match up to Joel Embiid’s performance on the night. Embiid scored 48 points and grabbed 11 rebounds making it to the line 14 times as well. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and 11 assists in the 76ers win. Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton combined for 32 points as well.

Defensively, Philly had 12 steals and seven blocks as a unit and score 40-plus points in both the second and third quarters. Washington managed to score 40 in the third quarter but it just wasn’t enough overall.

Philadelphia goes on a five-game winning streak while Washington now is at a four-game losing streak. The Wizards remain on the road and face the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday November 7 at 7 p.m. ET.