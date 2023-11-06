Wizards at 76ers GameThread: The betting odds for Washington and Philadelphia and more

The Washington Wizards are on the road in Philly taking on the 76ers. Currently Washington is on a three-game losing streak while Philly since losing their season opener is on a four-game winning streak. Washington seems to be missing a lot or it could just be coaching but every season necessary changes need to be made and there hasn’t been much progress.

Betting odds for tonight are the 76ers as the favorites with -11 spread and an over/under of 229, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Injury update is that everyone will be available for the Wizards tonight including those listed as questionable with ankle injuries.

Update: Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford, and Corey Kispert are all available for tonight's matchup against the 76ers. https://t.co/9a1wEuUPh4 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 6, 2023

Wizards and 76ers Previous Matchup: March 12, 2023

The Wizards and 76ers last met up on March 12, 2023 where the 76ers won 112-93. Corey Kispert had a team-high 25 points off the bench while Kyle Kuzma notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Joel Embiid scored 34 points and James Harden had 18 points and 14 assists.