The Washington Wizards play the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is expected to lead with 21.5 points (-105 over/-120 under). Jordan Ole is second with 18.5 points (-120 over/-110 under).

For the 76ers, it’s Joel Embiid with 29.5 points (-105 over/-125 under).

Who is expected to lead in various stats?

For three pointers made, Poole and Kuzma are expected to make 2.5 each for the Wizards, while Kelly Oubre is also expected to make 2.5 for the 76ers.

For rebounds, Embiid is expected to lead with 11.5 while Kuzma is expected to lead Washington with just 6.5

And for assists, Tyus Jones and Tyrese Maxey are expected to lead with 5.5 each for Washington and Philadelphia, respectively.

Good luck if you are betting on various stats with tonight’s game!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, I’ll copy this off the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).