Game Info

When: Monday, November 6 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Daniel Gafford (QUESTIONABLE, ankle); Deni Avdija (QUESTIONABLE, ankle); Corey Kispert (QUESTIONABLE, ankle)

76ers: None.

What to watch for

The Washington Wizards have a few ankle injuries on the report ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers: Daniel Gafford, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert. Gafford and Avdija both played in the last game against the Miami Heat whereas Kispert was out. It’s possible that could be the case for Monday night’s game in Philly.

Washington, not the worst team in the league, is on a three-game losing streak, since winning their season home opener. They are, however, the worst in the Eastern Conference and it shows in every game as teams continue to crush the Wizards with no remorse. What’s upsetting is how the games end with Washington going on late runs to cut down double digit deficits but it not being enough.

It’s rough watching the Wizards lack depth and make bad coaching decisions. Even more rough to watch so early in the season when changes could be made. It’s looking like another top draft pick if not the first overall pick and no more than about 25 to 30 wins.