Wizards vs Heat GameThread: Betting odds for tonight’s game

The Washington Wizards head to South beach Friday to face off against a struggling Miami Heat squad. Through five games, the Heat sit at 1-4, good for the worst record iin the NBA this season.

The Wizards aren’t too far behind at 1-3. so this will be a clash of two teams looking to get on track. Miami has lost its previous four games after taking the season opener against Detroit, something Miami wishes to put behind them with a win tonight.

A for the Wizards, they’re losers of two straight, with neither game being particularly close. Defense will be the main factor. Washington enters this contest dead last in the NBA at 126 points allowed per game, and stat they don’t enjoy leading.

Here’s tonight’s betting lines as presented on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Wizards listed as 8.5 point underdogs in MIami.

We’ll see which squad is more motivated to pick up win number two on the season.

