The Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is expected to score 21.5 points (+105 over/-135 under). Jordan Poole is second with 18.5 points (-120 over/-105 under).

For the Heat, it’s Tyler Herro with 23.5 points (-120 over/-110 under).

Who is expected to lead in other stats?

Heat center Bam Adebayo is expected to lead in rebounding with 9.5. For the Wizards, Kuzma and Deni Avdija are expected to get 6.5 rebounds.

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, I’ll copy this off the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).