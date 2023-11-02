The Washington Wizards are well-known for being one of the most affordable options to buy tickets for home games in the NBA, despite the fact that it’s one of the biggest markets (and the most powerful metropolitan area) in the United States. But did you know that it’s also an affordable option to ask “Will you marry me” as well?

According to a study by Betway*, the Wizards were the fifth cheapest option to pop the big question in the NBA. The total cost was $410.98, which included the following:

Scoreboard message ($25)

Average price of two tickets ($83.68)

Parking ($12.64)

Overnight property rental (a/k/a a hotel room for a night) ($186)

Romantic meal (dinner I assume) ($100)

The teams that ranked higher (were cheaper) were the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, in that order.

It’s nice to see that Washington offers one of the most affordable options to watch an NBA game and propose to a loved one as well. However, considering that three of the four teams are in significantly smaller markets than Washington — and also have a lower standard of living — this ranking is not a good thing. Toronto is the one big market here, but I’m not familiar with Canadian life.

Washington is one of the more expensive places to live, eat and spend a night in at a hotel. So the fact that it ranked high for being affordable here also seems to say to me that the Wizards just can’t sell tickets here at home despite life being great when there isn’t a government shutdown going on.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

*Betway is not affiliated with DraftKings SportsBook, SB Nation/Vox Media’s official partner, and did not sponsor us for this post. I just thought this was a cool data point to put out there. Either way, please gamble responsibly.