Wizards take their lumps in loss to the Hawks

With 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, the Wizards led the Atlanta Hawks 37-27. Over the next 29 minutes, Atlanta outscored Washington 88-52 and held a 26-point lead with 7:09 remaining in the game. The Wizards mounted a phony comeback and closed the final margin to just nine points. Celebration ensued.

To give a sense of how Washington never seriously threatened to actually win, he’s the in-game win probability chart at NumberFire:

This sort of beating — the team’s third lopsided loss in four games — is to be expected. The roster was in bad shape the past few seasons, and the new management team traded away the most productive players on those rosters.

That’s step one in a rebuild. Step two is getting stomped on by teams competing for something. The next steps are about acquiring future assets and accumulating the on-court talent to eventually become one of those competitive teams doing the stomping.

Note: This was a road game for me, and I don’t have my usual templates for making tables and graphs. I’ll post stats I think are relevant below.

Observations & Musings