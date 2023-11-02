Wizards release new City Edition court featuring DC’s boundary stones

Yesterday, the Washington Wizards officially released their new City Edition jerseys. Interestingly, the team decided to use a new color scheme that most locals don’t consider to be Washingtonian. But per their press release and jersey site launch, the scheme is to pay homage to Washington’s boundary stones, which many consider to be Washington’s first monuments.

With new City Edition uniforms this season, it makes sense that the Wizards also play on a special court. No, it’s not the hideous In Season Tournament court. It’s the image that you see at the top.

Finally, you may be wondering more about the story behind Washington’s boundary stones.

One Wizards fan, Stephen Powers, is an expert on the history behind it. He is a local from Northern Virginia, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria BEFORE it became Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

It’s also cool that Powers worked with the Wizards on this idea, according to Scott Allen of The Washington Post. And he is also one of Wizards X’s most prominent fan voices.

Watch his feature on the site AND check out his personal site here.