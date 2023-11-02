The Washington Wizards continue their four-game East Coast road trip in Miami to play the Heat. After dropping a game to the Hawks on Wednesday, they now head to Miami for more than just a regular season game. It’s also the first game of the NBA In Season Tournament!

Game Info

When: Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena , Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Daniel Gafford (Out)

Heat: Kevin Love, Caleb Martin (Out)

Pregame notes

The Heat will not let this one slip— With all respect, the Wizards will likely lose this one. The Heat got quite some heat for starting their season 1-4 and are now amid a three-game homestand that they will try to win to turn their season start around, to some extent. They just took care of business against the Nets, and the Wizards will be a good practice for them that they will likely blow out and try to give their starters some extra rest before the much more challenging match-up against the Lakers on Monday night.

Also ICYMI from the site, the Wizards picked up Johnny Davis’ 3rd year option — Yes. That’s right. They just guaranteed an additional $6 million to Johnny Davis. Just so you know, your ticket and food & beverage purchases in Capital One Arena are not going to just any other cause.

On that note, Corey Kispert and Patrick Baldwin, Jr. are also back for team options next year.

Flashback: Wizards beat the Heat... last year

Here are the highlights of the first of three matchups between the Heat and the Wizards last season, when a certain guy named Brad was still suiting up for the Wiz (and his back wasn’t hurting). The Wiz won, but the Heat were also decimated with injuries back then.