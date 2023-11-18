The Washington Wizards lost 120-99 to the New York Knicks last night. If Deni Avdija was the Wizards’ best performer, Jordan Poole was easily the Wizards’ worst. He scored just 8 points on 2-of-11 shooting and has been in the news, mostly for the wrong reasons.

After the game, guard Tyus Jones spoke after the game regarding Poole and his situation. H/T to Neil Dalal for this segment.

Tyus Jones on Jordan Poole



"He's probably putting a little too much pressure on himself, but it comes from a place of care and wanting to be great and wanting to succeed. Wanting to play well for not only himself but for his teammates, for the city, for the organization." pic.twitter.com/bpr9uI1nEB — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) November 18, 2023

I like seeing that other teammates are coming into Poole’s defense.

As for Poole himself, it’s unfortunate that he has been in a slump ever since putting on a Wizards jersey. I don’t think Poole will continue performing like this all season long. But it is a learning curve when transitioning from being a very good starter for a deep and talented team like last year’s Warriors to being a primary option on a rebuilding team like the Wizards.

