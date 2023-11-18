 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyus Jones defends Jordan Poole after yesterday’s rough Wizards game

Glad to see teammates are keeping things in perspective.

By Albert Lee
/ new
In-Season Tournament - New York Knicks v Washington Wizards Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards lost 120-99 to the New York Knicks last night. If Deni Avdija was the Wizards’ best performer, Jordan Poole was easily the Wizards’ worst. He scored just 8 points on 2-of-11 shooting and has been in the news, mostly for the wrong reasons.

After the game, guard Tyus Jones spoke after the game regarding Poole and his situation. H/T to Neil Dalal for this segment.

I like seeing that other teammates are coming into Poole’s defense.

As for Poole himself, it’s unfortunate that he has been in a slump ever since putting on a Wizards jersey. I don’t think Poole will continue performing like this all season long. But it is a learning curve when transitioning from being a very good starter for a deep and talented team like last year’s Warriors to being a primary option on a rebuilding team like the Wizards.

Do you like Jones’ comments about Poole? When do you think Poole will bounce back? Let us know in the comments below.

