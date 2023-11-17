The Washington Wizards lost to the New York Knicks on Friday night, 120-99 at Capital One Arena on Friday night.

Like most Wizards games as of late, Washington didn’t have much of a chance in this one. But unlike some recent losses where the Wizards would lead by a lot of points at some point and then squander the game away, Washington was dead on arrival. They never led in this contest.

Deni Avdija was Washington’s best player tonight, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Kyle Kuzma led Washington in scoring with 19. Jordan Poole, who already is having a poor season, scored just 8 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

As for New York, Jalen Brunson led with 32 points, while Immanuel Quickley added 27 and Julius Randle added 22 points, respectively.

Washington will remain at home for their next game on Monday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.