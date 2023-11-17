Live podcast on Bilal Coulibaly, Jordan Poole, Johnny Davis, and more

On today's Bleav in Wizards podcast, former Wizard Jahadi White and I will be catching up on all things Washington Wizards. The livestream will begin at 12:30 p.m. EST so feel free to follow along in the YouTube chat if you have any questions or comments for us.

We plan to cover the impressive flashes we've seen from rookie Bilal Coulibaly and whether the team is doing enough to involve him. We'll also discuss the struggles of Jordan Poole so far and what the Wizards could do to help improve the situation.

Wes Unseld Jr. recently said he can't play Johnny Davis more because of a logjam at the guard position. I have some very strong thoughts about why that's a terrible stance for the organization to take with last year's lottery pick and I very much want to hear Jahadi's perspective on that. Unseld Jr. also added that it's hard for him to tinker with lineups which is almost equally troubling to me in year that should prioritize experimentation.

We'll also discuss the Wizards' collapse against the Raptors, their listless performance against the Mavericks, and preview tonight's game against the Knicks.