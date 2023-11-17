Wizards vs. Knicks preview: Player odds for Friday’s in-season tournament game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the New York Knicks tonight at 7:00 for some Friday night in-season tournament action. Both teams are winless in the tournament thus far. The Knicks are seven-point favorites tonight; here are some of the other odds for tonight’s matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

Kyle Kuzma is the Wizards’ projected leading scorer at 22.5 points (-105 over/-120 under). Second for the Wizards is Jordan Poole at 16.5 points (-120 over/-105 under). Jalen Brunson is expected to lead the game outright in scoring at 25.5 points (-105 over/-120 under), while Julius Randle is expected to pour in an additional 23.5 points (-120 over/-110 under).

Who is expected to lead in other stats?

New York’s Mitchell Robinson is the projected leading rebounder at 11.5 (+105 over/-135 under). For the Wizards, Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford are all projected to grab 6.5 rebounds. Brunson is expected to lead the game in assists at 5.5 (-110 over/-115 under). Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole are each projected to dish out 4.5 assists for the Wizards.

When they are in town, Capital One Arena is often functionally a home game for the New York Knicks. With that in mind, there is a little more at stake for the Wizards, who are 0-2 in the inaugural in-season tournament. Wizards-Knicks tips off at 7 p.m. EST tonight.

