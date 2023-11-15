Wizards vs. Mavericks GameThread: Odds are not in Washington’s favor

Tonight the Washington Wizards are at home playing the Dallas Mavericks. The Wizards are on a three-game losing streak whereas the Mavericks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

For Washington, Delon Wright is on the injury report with a knee injury and will be there for a few weeks. Despite the Wizards having bad defense, losing Wright just made it even worse.

The Wizards are, per usual, the underdogs against Dallas who are the -4 favorites. This matchup has a 243.5 over/under, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. There is no expectation for the Wizards to win tonight but it would shock everyone if they did especially against the Mavericks who have a 8-3 record.

During this game, what do you expect to happen? Will it be a blowout or a decent game? Can Washington pull off the win? Whatever happens tonight, for now it’s all For The District!