The Washington Wizards play the Dallas Mavericks today at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

Kyle Kuzma is expected to lead for the Wizards with 24.5 points (-105 over/-125 under). Luka Doncic is expected to lead the Mavericks with 29.5 points (-105 over/-120 under). Kyrie Irving is second place with 25.5 points (-115 over/-110 under).

Who is expected to lead in other various stats?

For rebounds, Doncic is expected to lead the Mavericks with 8.5 while Kuzma is expected to lead Washington with 6.5. And for assists Doncic is expected to lead the Mavericks with 7.5, Tyus Jones for the Wizards with 6.5.

…I think this game could be pretty bad given how the odds look.

Keep in mind that odds can change quickly after this post. Good luck if you are betting on various stats with today’s game!

