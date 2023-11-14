Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Delon Wright (OUT, knee)

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber (OUT, toe)

What to watch for

There’s a saying that when you feel like you’ve hit rock bottom that there’s nowhere to go but up. For the Washington Wizards, they’re lower than rock bottom and for some reason refuse to find a way to go up especially with Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. still at the helm. At this point would firing him now, mid-season or when the season is over help the Wizards or keep them right where they currently are?

Washington is 10 games into the season with only two wins and it’s not looking like they’ll be winning much of anything this season. Going into this game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Wizards are coming off a loss that should have and could have been a win. Washington recently lost to the Toronto Raptors after losing a 23-point lead. Kyle Kuzma scored 34 points in the loss.

How Washington expects to defensively adapt against both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be a sight to see as not many changes have occurred especially for Wizards players who just stink at defense altogether. What is Washington going to do at this point?