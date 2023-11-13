Wizards at Raptors GameThread: Bettings odds for tonight’s game

The Washington Wizards open up as 9.5-point underdogs in Toronto tonight as they face the 4-5 Raptors, according to DraftKings Sportsbook*.

First-year head coach Darko Rajakovic has his team defending at a high level, but their offensive production has slipped since last season. Facing a team with the complete opposite style of play, this game will go to the team that dictates the pace of play.

If Washington is able to play fast, look for this matchup to be more competitive than odds makers think. If Toronto can slow it down, play in the half-court, and limit Washington’s fast-break opportunities, they’ll set themselves up for win number six.

