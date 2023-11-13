The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors today at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

Kyle Kuzma is expected to lead for the Wizards with 21.5 points (-110 over/-115 under). Pascal Siakam is expected to lead the Raptors with 20.5 points (-125 over/-105 under).

Who is expected to lead in other various stats?

For rebounds, Jakob Poeltl is expected to lead the Raptors with 9.5 while Kuzma is expected to lead Washington with 6.5. And for assists Dennis Schroder is expected to lead the Raptors with 7.5, Kuzma for the Wizards with 3.5.

…I think this game could be pretty bad given how the odds look.

Keep in mind that odds can change quickly after this post. Good luck if you are betting on various stats with today’s game!

