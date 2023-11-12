Wizards at Nets final score: Washington blows late lead, loses 102-94

The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 102-94 on Sunday afternoon in New York City.

Washington was behind for most of this game, but they were able to take a fourth quarter lead. But like their last game against the Charlotte Hornets last Friday, they let go of that lead late.

Bilal Coulibaly, who has been quiet for most of this season, led Washington in scoring today with 20 points off the bench. He also shot 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 from the three point line. He also added 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. That’s good production for any player, let alone a rookie.

Despite the loss, I’m happy with his performance today. And let’s be honest. Coulibaly’s development is essential for this season’s success and beyond.

And for the Nets, Mikal Bridges led with 27 points.

The Wizards won’t have much time to think about today’s game and another blown 4th quarter lead. They play the Toronto Raptors tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. ET. See you then.