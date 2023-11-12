The Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets today at 3 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

Kyle Kuzma is expected to lead for the Wizards with 23.5 points (-115 over/-110 under).

For the Nets, it’s Mikal Bridges with 24.5 points (-110 over/-115 under). Gordon Hayward is second with 19.5 points (-105 over/-120 under).

Who is expected to lead in other various stats?

For rebounds, Kuzma is expected to lead with 7.5. And for assists, Former Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to lead with 6.5.

Keep in mind that odds can change quickly after this post. Good luck if you are betting on various stats with today’s game!

