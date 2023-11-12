The Washington Wizards were 3-0 this preseason before they traveled up north to get smashed 98-134 by the Raptors in what seemed like a shoot-around practice for the Raptors.

Not a huge surprise. Now the Wizards come to visit again sporting one of the league’s worst (regular season) records as the Raptors are clearly a non-tanking team (that, for instance, delivered the Mavericks a rare loss recently).

And after this game the Wizards continue on a tough stretch at home.

Game Info

When: Monday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto, Canada

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injury Report

Wizards: Delon Wright (Out)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, Gary Trent Jr. (Out), Precious Achiuwa (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

Tough stretch — in the absence of huge story lines, it’s worth mentioning this we’ll probably see plenty of 4- and 5-game losing streaks this season. This game is likely to be part of one, as the Wizards head home after this one only to host the Mavericks, Knicks, and then... the Bucks. How nice that they get to play the Hornets again after that stretch. So right now they are on a 2-game losing streak, and it could very well become a 6-game losing streak.

A tale of two rebuilds — The Raptors are a model of another type of rebuild. Not saying it’s better or worse, but at least the Raptors have some signs for optimism at the end of the tunnel with Scottie Barnes a legitimate face-of-the-franchise hopeful, while the Wizards have... nobody they can even remotely point to as being such in the near future.

Flashback: Double OT in the Arena

Several years ago, and while D.C. was snowed in, those who managed to make it to the game saw fantastic showdown with Kawhi and Beal with a double OT nail-biter.

It’s perhaps nice to watch again: