This Sunday matinee, the Washington Wizards visit the Big Apple and play the Brooklyn Nets as they head on a back-to-back road trip up north.

Game Info

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Where: Barclays Center, New York City

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Delon Wright (Out)

Nets: Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas (Out)

Pregame notes

A back-to-back on the road— The Wizards had their best chance of getting two wins in a row against Charlotte this week. Unfortunately they split that home-and-away series, with the loss coming on the game that actually counted (towards the In-Season Tournament).

Now they go on a really tough stretch of five games; they are expected, according to sports books, to lose each of the five. Luckily after that stretch they get to play good ‘ol Charlotte again.

Those five teams are (in order of appearance): the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptor on the road. Then, the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks at home.

Of these five games, the first one against Brooklyn perhaps offers the best chance at an upset.

Rebounds — The Wizards’ chance at an upset also is perhaps related to the Nets’ final lineup. At the time of writing, some of the Nets’ injuries include two of their main front-court guys, Claxton and Simmons. The front-court has been one of Washington’s main weaknesses this season. To illustrate, they lost the rebound battle (please find a chair to sit on): 67 to 36 against the lowly Hornets a few days ago.

Flashback: Wizards defeat Nets with Russell Westbrook’s clutch three!

The last time a future Hall of Famer played for Washington was the lone season of Russell Westbrook in D.C.

A Vintage Russ highlight: