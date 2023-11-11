Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright is out for the next two games due to a left knee injury he suffered during Washington’s 124-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets yesterday. Josh Robbins of The Athletic announced the news while at practice today at Monumental Basketball’s facility in Congress Heights.

Delon Wright, who suffered a left knee injury last night, will not play Sunday in Brooklyn or Monday in Toronto, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Tests on Wright's knee will be evaluated to determine the injury's extent, Unseld said. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 11, 2023

Wright has played in all of the Wizards’ eight games, averaging 5.0 points and 4.4 assists per game.

With Wright out, starting point guard Tyus Jones (10.5 points and 5.3 assists per game) can expect to play more minutes. In addition, Landry Shamet (8.5 points in four appearances) and Johnny Davis can also expect more playing time.

But most importantly, Wright’s absence means that Washington won’t have a true backup point guard.

Given that the Wizards are 2-6 in the regular season and expected to lose most of their games this season, I can see some skeptics say, “It doesn’t matter if the Wizards have to adjust their depth chart because they’re losing all their games anyway!” But when teams’ depth charts are negatively affected, especially on a rebuilding team like the Wizards, that can create some bad habits for the younger players. Hopefully Wright’s injury isn’t serious.