Delon Wright out for next two games due to knee injury

Wright injured his left knee during the Washington Wizards’ game against the Charlotte Hornets yesterday.

By Albert Lee
In-Season Tournament - Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright is out for the next two games due to a left knee injury he suffered during Washington’s 124-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets yesterday. Josh Robbins of The Athletic announced the news while at practice today at Monumental Basketball’s facility in Congress Heights.

Wright has played in all of the Wizards’ eight games, averaging 5.0 points and 4.4 assists per game.

With Wright out, starting point guard Tyus Jones (10.5 points and 5.3 assists per game) can expect to play more minutes. In addition, Landry Shamet (8.5 points in four appearances) and Johnny Davis can also expect more playing time.

But most importantly, Wright’s absence means that Washington won’t have a true backup point guard.

Given that the Wizards are 2-6 in the regular season and expected to lose most of their games this season, I can see some skeptics say, “It doesn’t matter if the Wizards have to adjust their depth chart because they’re losing all their games anyway!” But when teams’ depth charts are negatively affected, especially on a rebuilding team like the Wizards, that can create some bad habits for the younger players. Hopefully Wright’s injury isn’t serious.

