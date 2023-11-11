Former Washington Wizards franchise player John Wall has not been listed on any team’s roster this season. That’s surprising since he averaged 11.4 points and 5.4 assists last season in 34 games with the Los Angeles Clippers. And he’s 33 years old. Sure, Wall came back from an Achilles injury and isn’t in his prime anymore. But again, it’s surprising that no one apparently wants him on a roster right now.

That doesn’t mean that Wall gave up on his goal of getting back to the NBA this season. According to BasketNews, Wall practiced with the NBL’s South East Melbourne Phoenix this week. And in an interview, Wall, who is also a part-owner of the Phoenix, confirmed that he wants to get back to the NBA.

As you can see, Wall was in a Phoenix uniform, so is it a possibility that he suits up for them? Though the NBA is his goal, he didn’t deny that he would be open to it.

I still think Wall can be an effective NBA player, though his All-Star days are now behind him. Do you also think he could be on an NBA team? And now that the Wizards are under new management, do you think the Wizards could be that team? Let us know in the comments below.