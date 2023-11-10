The Washington Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

Kyle Kuzma is expected to lead for the Wizards with 25.5 points (-125 over/-105 under). Jordan Poole is second with 20.5 points (-125 over/-105 under).

For the Hornets, it’s LaMelo Ball with 27.5 points (-110 over/-115 under). Gordon Hayward is second with 19.5 points (-115 over/-110 under).

Who is expected to lead in other various stats?

For rebounds, Mark Williams is expected to lead with 8.5 for the Hornets, and Daniel Gafford is expected to lead the Wizards with 6.5.

And for assists, Kuzma, Poole and Deni Avdija are expected to co-lead in assists with 3.5 each for Washington. Ball is expected to lead Charlotte with 9.5.

Keep in mind that odds can change quickly after this post. Good luck if you are betting on various stats with tonight’s game!

