Wizards vs. Hawks GameThread: Betting odds for tonight’s game

The Wizards are 8.5-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook as they face the 2-2 Hawks tonight in Atlanta.

Atlanta is coming off a 19-point comeback win against Minnesota, a game in which they completely turned the tide after halftime. After trailing the entire first half, they came back to win by 14 behind 41 points from Dejounte Murray.

The Wizards will face their division rival four times this season, with tonight’s matchup being their first action against this Hawks squad. The Hawks won the season series last year 3-1, sweeping both games in Washington and splitting the series in Atlanta.

Following a poor performance against Boston, the Wizards will look to bounce back while Atlanta looks to win its third-straight game.

Wizards center Daniel Gafford is OUT tonight, per the Athletic’s Joshua Robbins, meaning the Wizards likely go small-ball again.

