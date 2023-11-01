The Wizards give details about their new City Edition uniforms

On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards officially released their City Edition jerseys. The reviews of the look were mixed, given the black, teal blue/green and red. But the Wizards’ official press release sheds some light behind the decision.

In their release, the color of the jerseys, notably the black and teal, are coming from the oxidation around Washington’s boundary stones. While Washington today is on a plot of land on the northern side of the Potomac River, the original boundaries included land south of the river. Today, that land is now better known as Arlington County, Va. and part of Alexandria City, Va.

You can also watch a video about this below.

Shedding some light on the oldest monuments defining The District's origins.



We’ll be bringing Boundary Stones to life through our 2023-24 City Edition Uniforms. #ForTheDistrict | @RobinhoodApp pic.twitter.com/er1joHsOXY — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 1, 2023

The Wizards will wear these jerseys 13 times, starting on Friday, Nov. 10 when they play the Charlotte Hornets in their first game of the NBA In Season Tournament.

