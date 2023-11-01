The Washington Wizards play the Atlanta Hawks tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

For the Wizards, Jordan Poole is expected to score 23.5 points (-110 over/-115 under). Kyle Kuzma is second with 21.5 points (-115 over/-115 under).

For the Hawks, it’s Trae Young with 25.5 points (-105 over/-125 under).

Who is expected to be the leading scorer after the first quarter?

For the Wizards, Poole and Kuzma are expected to score 5.5 points each. For the Hawks, it’s Young with 6.5 points.

