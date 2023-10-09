The Washington Wizards play the Cairns Taipans tomorro. Let’s get the preview started!

Game Info

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

When and where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: Monumental Sports Network

What to watch for

The Wizards begin the preseason playing a team that is not in the NBA. The Taipans were semifinalists in the Australian NBL last season and arrived here this past weekend. Since they finished playing against the Brisbane Bullets before the weekend, they will likely be facing jet lag so this should be a win for Washington on paper.

The game will be interesting for forward Xavier Cooks, last season’s NBL MVP. Maybe his presence on the Wizards’ roster is why the Taipans will play Washington during their international tour.

I’m not looking for much in this game. It’s simply an exhibition. But it’s good to see the Wizards playing professional competition after another all-too-long offseason.